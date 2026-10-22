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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'Democratic Bulgaria' Collected Necessary Signatures for Extraordinary Sitting of Parliament over Arson Attack on Starlink Antennas

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Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
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Запази
bdquoдемократична българияldquo събра необходимите подписи свикване извънредно заседание парламента заради палежа антените bdquoстарлинкldquo
Снимка: BTA

Democratic Bulgaria has gathered the required signatures and formally submitted a request to National Assembly Speaker Mihaela Dotsova to convene an extraordinary parliamentary sitting. The agenda contains a single item: a hearing with Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev and State Agency for National Security (SANS) Chairman Plamen Tonchev. The hearing will focus on the actions taken by the executive branch and the security services in connection with the deliberate arson attack on antennas used to communicate with the Starlink satellite system near the village of Plana.

The request to convene the extraordinary sitting follows a stark discrepancy between assurances given by the executive branch and the actual results of the investigation. The Interior Ministry and the security services kept the incident secret for three days before it was made public by Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of Yes, Bulgaria. Meanwhile, on 14 October, Prime Minister Rumen Radev urged SANS not to disclose details, assuring Parliament that the situation was under control and asking for “a little more patience” before results emerged. Days later, it became clear that the suspected perpetrators had left Bulgaria unhindered.

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