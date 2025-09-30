'Tsarevets Fortress' in Veliko Tarnovo Was Illuminated in Red to Mark World Heart Day

The Tsarevets Fortress in Bulgaria's old capital, Veliko Tarnovo, was illuminated in red to mark World Heart Day on 29 September, celebrated this year for the 25th time.

Bulgaria ranks sixth in Europe for obesity

The initiatives for 2025 were united under the motto "In the Rhythm of the Heart," with the global aim of the World Heart Federation being to prevent millions of cases of premature death caused by cardiovascular diseases, according to the Bulgarian Society of Cardiology (BSC), which traditionally participates in the worldwide campaign with a variety of activities across an increasing number of towns and cities.

On Heart Day: Campaign Launched to Combat Smoking Among Students and Expectant Mothers

The goal is to draw attention across all age groups to physical activity as one of the key factors in preventing cardiovascular diseases.