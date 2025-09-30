БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Оставиха в ареста двамата мъже, взели подкуп от екипа на...
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
България посрещна като герои световните вицешампиони по...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Световните вицешампиони са в Истанбул и очакват полета за...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'Tsarevets Fortress' in Veliko Tarnovo Was Illuminated in Red to Mark World Heart Day

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
EN
Запази

The day is celebrated for the 25th time

Царевец - червено - световен ден на сърцето
Снимка: BTA

The Tsarevets Fortress in Bulgaria's old capital, Veliko Tarnovo, was illuminated in red to mark World Heart Day on 29 September, celebrated this year for the 25th time.

Bulgaria ranks sixth in Europe for obesity

The initiatives for 2025 were united under the motto "In the Rhythm of the Heart," with the global aim of the World Heart Federation being to prevent millions of cases of premature death caused by cardiovascular diseases, according to the Bulgarian Society of Cardiology (BSC), which traditionally participates in the worldwide campaign with a variety of activities across an increasing number of towns and cities.

On Heart Day: Campaign Launched to Combat Smoking Among Students and Expectant Mothers

The goal is to draw attention across all age groups to physical activity as one of the key factors in preventing cardiovascular diseases.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

България посрещна като герои световните вицешампиони по волейбол
1
България посрещна като герои световните вицешампиони по волейбол
София се готви да посрещне националния ни отбор по волейбол
2
София се готви да посрещне националния ни отбор по волейбол
"Триумфът на лъвовете": България посреща националите ни по волейбол
3
"Триумфът на лъвовете": България посреща националите ни...
Американският план за Газа: Зона, свободна от тероризъм, Израел няма да я анексира
4
Американският план за Газа: Зона, свободна от тероризъм, Израел...
Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър Невски" по посрещането на сребърните медалисти
5
Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър Невски"...
Премиерът Росен Желязков за казуса "Боташ": Договорът вече е задължил "Булгаргаз" с над 600 млн. лв.
6
Премиерът Росен Желязков за казуса "Боташ": Договорът...

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
2
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
3
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
4
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати на площад „Св. Александър Невски“
5
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати...
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал пътник
6
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал...

More from: Health

More Than Half of Doctors in Bulgaria Have Suffered Verbal Aggression from Patients, 7% Report Physical Assault
More Than Half of Doctors in Bulgaria Have Suffered Verbal Aggression from Patients, 7% Report Physical Assault
75 Reports of Aggression against Medical Staff Submitted to the Ministry of Interior Since the Beginning of the Year 75 Reports of Aggression against Medical Staff Submitted to the Ministry of Interior Since the Beginning of the Year
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
On Heart Day: Campaign Launched to Combat Smoking Among Students and Expectant Mothers On Heart Day: Campaign Launched to Combat Smoking Among Students and Expectant Mothers
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
Bulgaria Ranks Sixth in Europe for Obesity Bulgaria Ranks Sixth in Europe for Obesity
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
On World Heart Day: How to Keep Your Heart Healthy? On World Heart Day: How to Keep Your Heart Healthy?
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Vaccination Against COVID-19 Begins Vaccination Against COVID-19 Begins
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.

Водещи новини

Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър Невски" по посрещането на сребърните медалисти
Тържествената церемония на площад "Св. Александър Невски"...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Национални отбори
Оставиха в ареста двамата мъже, взели подкуп от екипа на Роби Уилямс Оставиха в ареста двамата мъже, взели подкуп от екипа на Роби Уилямс
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
У нас
Световният шампион по лека атлетика за хора с увреждания Ружди Ружди беше посрещнат с аплодисменти в София Световният шампион по лека атлетика за хора с увреждания Ружди Ружди беше посрещнат с аплодисменти в София
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Спорт
Бюджет 2026: Фискалният съвет поиска свиване на разходите Бюджет 2026: Фискалният съвет поиска свиване на разходите
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Над половината лекари у нас са били жертва на вербална агресия
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Доналд Тръмп пред военни във Вирджиния: Искам страната да получи...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
По света
Съдът оправда прокурор Константин Сулев по делото за обвиненията...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Двама души са открити мъртви в трюма на кораб на бургаското пристанище
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ