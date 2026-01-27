БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
'Vazrazhdane' Will Assess Partnership with Rumen Radev's Future Project Once Election Platform Is Clear

'Vazrazhdane'’s deputy parliamentary leader, Petar Petrov, said in the 'Denyat Zapochva' (the Day Begins) studio on January 27 that the party will evaluate potential cooperation with a future political project led by Rumen Radev only after his election platform becomes clear.

He commented on the possibility of a partnership with a future Radev party:

“'Vazrazhdane' was the first political party, already six months ago, to call on Radev to work together, because there is no Radev supporter who would not wish for a coalition with 'Vazrazhdane'. But, of course, before answering this question at the present moment, we need to see if Mr. Radev has a future political project, where it positions itself, what policies it will pursue, and what ideas it presents as an election platform. Only then can we give a clear response,” Petrov explained.

Regarding the potential impact of a Radev project on 'Vazrazhdane'’s electorate, Petrov said he does not expect any significant vote transfer:

“I don’t think he would target 'Vazrazhdane'’s electorate, nor do I believe any part of it would migrate to a new political project. As 'Vazrazhdane'’s voters are dissatisfied with price increases resulting from eurozone membership, unhappy about the lack of a referendum on NATO membership, and other issues… I do not expect a shift of votes. However, I strongly hope that if Radev’s party participates, it will increase voter turnout.”

'Vazrazhdane' is also outlining its own platform, including a national programme covering 1,400–1,600 years of Bulgaria, which envisages a state re-foundation through a new constitution, a semi-presidential republic, a reduction in the number of MPs, and Bulgaria’s exit from the eurozone.

Petrov also commented on the caretaker government procedure, noting that President Iliana Iotova has only two options: either to appoint Andrey Gyurov or Dimitar Glavchev as caretaker prime minister by decree.

