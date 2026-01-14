БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Радев: Опитът показва необходимостта от...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Обрат във вота: Отхвърлиха предложението НСО да охранява...
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Предсрочният вот и промените в Изборния кодекс – на...
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
И вторият мандат – неуспешен: От ПП-ДБ го върнаха...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'We Continue the Change'Leader After Government-Forming Mandate Was Returned: New Voting Machines Cannot Be Introduced in Just Under Two Months

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
EN
Запази

WCC-DB have commented with President Rumen Radev on the changes in the Electoral Code

асен василев върнатия мандат машини два месеца въведат
Снимка: BTA

'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC–DB) received and immediately returned the second mandate to form a government from President Rumen Radev.

After handing back the mandate, Asen Vassilev said that he had discussed with President Radev the proposed changes to the Electoral Code and what WCC–DB see as a “major danger” in introducing new voting machines in less than two months.

“The aim is to move entirely to paper ballots, while claiming that with new machines it will not be possible to vote in these elections,” Vassilev said.

According to him, GERB, MRF - New Beginning, and There Is Such a People (TISP) want to introduce so-called “counting devices” within just two months. By 10 February, these machines would have to be purchased, tested, configured and tested again.

“In everyone’s mind it is clear that this simply cannot be done,” Vassilev added.

“That is exactly why they are proposing it. They will say: we removed the machines that work, we introduced supposedly 100% new machines, but they will not be ready for the elections, so we must go back to paper voting. And that is precisely their sinister plan,” he said.

Vassilev called on Bulgarian citizens to join a protest in the evening on January 14 to “stop this plan”.

“With 100% machine voting, three different parties have won elections. TISP in July 2021. We won in November 2021. GERB won in October. The machines were chosen by GERB. The government of Boyko Borissov ordered and introduced them. If they do not like them now, why did they choose them in the first place?” he asked.

He urged a return to 100% machine voting “for one simple reason – why are 100% machines bothering them?”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Историческо постижение: Александър Кръшняк е втори в паралелния слалом в Бад Гащайн от Световната купа по сноуборд
1
Историческо постижение: Александър Кръшняк е втори в паралелния...
Иззеха 215 литра алкохол в село Мало Конаре
2
Иззеха 215 литра алкохол в село Мало Конаре
"Гласът на госпожата" – БНТ представя филм за Анастасия Мозер
3
"Гласът на госпожата" – БНТ представя филм за...
Обрат във вота: Отхвърлиха предложението НСО да охранява само заемащите висши държавни длъжности
4
Обрат във вота: Отхвърлиха предложението НСО да охранява само...
Протест в София с искане за 100% машинен вот на следващите избори (СНИМКИ)
5
Протест в София с искане за 100% машинен вот на следващите избори...
И вторият мандат – неуспешен: От ПП-ДБ го върнаха на президента нереализиран
6
И вторият мандат – неуспешен: От ПП-ДБ го върнаха на...

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
3
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през почивните дни
4
Идват ледени дни: Сняг, силен вятър и рязко застудяване през...
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
5
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
81 години от Кървавата Коледа
6
81 години от Кървавата Коледа

More from: Politics

Protest in Sofia Demands 100% Machine Voting in Next Elections
Protest in Sofia Demands 100% Machine Voting in Next Elections
President Radev: Experience Shows the Need for Machine Voting with Electronic Results Tallying President Radev: Experience Shows the Need for Machine Voting with Electronic Results Tallying
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
GERB Leader Borissov: I Am Against Last-Minute Changes to the Electoral Code GERB Leader Borissov: I Am Against Last-Minute Changes to the Electoral Code
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Protest in Sofia Calls for 100% Machine Voting in the Next Elections Protest in Sofia Calls for 100% Machine Voting in the Next Elections
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Lack of State Budget Delays Payments for Major Infrastructure Projects Lack of State Budget Delays Payments for Major Infrastructure Projects
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
TISP Leader: 'I can't understand why 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria’ constantly want to protest" TISP Leader: 'I can't understand why 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria’ constantly want to protest"
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът Радев: Опитът показва необходимостта от машинно гласуване с електронно отчитане на резултатите
Президентът Радев: Опитът показва необходимостта от машинно...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
ПП-ДБ върнаха нереализиран втория мандат веднага, след като го получиха ПП-ДБ върнаха нереализиран втория мандат веднага, след като го получиха
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
У нас
Протест в защита на машинния вот на предстоящите избори се състоя в София Протест в защита на машинния вот на предстоящите избори се състоя в София
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
Борисов: Аз съм против промени в Изборния кодекс в "12 без 5" Борисов: Аз съм против промени в Изборния кодекс в "12 без 5"
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Задочен спор между ПП-ДБ, "Информационно обслужване" и...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Предсрочният вот и промените в Изборния кодекс – на фокус в...
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
У нас
Деца гостуваха в БНТ по случай ромската Нова година
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Бъдещето на Гренландия: Среща между лидери на острова, Дания и САЩ
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ