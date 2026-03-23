20,000 Volts for a Selfie: Dangerous Trend Sends Children to Intensive Care

Over the past decade, 12 children have been injured by electric shocks while attempting risky stunts on energy infrastructure, with others fatally electrocuted. As warmer weather increases the appeal of social-media-inspired stunts, the electricity provider in Western Bulgaria has launched a campaign to warn against the growing trend of taking selfies on power poles.

Doctors from Pirogov Emergency Hospital in Sofia are supporting the initiative, emphasising how serious and costly treatment for injured teens can be.

Although climbing power poles may appear exciting and harmless to teenagers, it carries a real risk to life.

Radoslav Tsvetkov, CEO of Electrodistribution Networks West, said: “It’s no coincidence that every pole has a sign reading ‘Danger to Life’. The pole behind me carries 20 kilovolts, or 20,000 volts—extremely high voltage. Even approaching it with your body or a conductive object, without touching it, can create an electric arc.”

A case highlighting the dangers of high-risk stunts involves a boy, who we will call Ivan to protect his identity, who three years ago, at age 16, together with a friend, decided to paint graffiti on freight trains.

Ivan recalled the terrifying incident: “To see where we could go, I climbed a ladder onto a tank car of a freight train. From just a few metres away, before I was even fully on top, an electric arc formed and threw me to the ground. I was unconscious for several minutes.”

He suffered 60% burns, a broken spine, and fractured ribs, and was rushed to Pirogov Emergency Hospital, where he remained in intensive care for two months. Miraculously, he survived.



“Given all my injuries, at first the chances of survival were very low. My parents were worried, and I myself didn’t fully realise my condition in the hospital. It was not a pleasant picture at all,” Ivan said.

Unfortunately, his case is not unique at the burn clinic.

Professor Maya Argirova, head of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Clinic at Pirogov Emergency Hospital, explained: “These are usually extensive burns, covering over 60% of the body surface, almost always deep, with only a very small percentage superficial. They require multiple surgical interventions, which involve significant blood loss, and bioproducts are necessary for patient recovery.”

The treatment is extremely expensive, often running into thousands of euros, due to necessary materials and procedures not covered by the National Health Insurance Fund. Most patients are children aged between 12 and 17.

Professor Maya Argirova, head of the Burn and Plastic Surgery Clinic at Pirogov Emergency Hospital: “These patients—practically all children—are absent from school for long periods, and the entire family is involved in their treatment.”

Recovery continues with the use of specialised clothing, injections, and, for younger children, surgeries to accommodate growth.

Ivan reflected on the support he received: “Besides my own body, the doctors, nurses, Professor Argirova, and the hospital staff played a huge role. I spent two to three months alone in a room, unable to see my family in intensive care. They supported me psychologically, and I am deeply grateful.”

What saved Ivan’s life was that the electric arc did not pass through his body but pushed him away.

Radoslav Tsvetkov, CEO of Electrodistribution Networks West, added: “With 20,000 volts, an electric arc can form over just 20 centimetres and strike a person. Social media plays a major role in encouraging these stunts—teenagers see videos of people climbing trains or carriages abroad, think it looks cool, assume anyone can do it, and perceive it as harmless.”

Ivan and his family continue to bear the consequences of this dangerous trend. Experts emphasise that these locations are extremely hazardous, even for trained professionals.



Electricity Experts Warn of Hidden Dangers Around Power Poles