250 People Detained So Far over Vote-Buying ahead of Bulgaria's Early Parliamentary Elections

A total of 250 people have been detained so far on suspicion of vote-buying, the Interior Ministry’s Chief Secretary Georgi Kandev said on April 9. The number is significantly higher compared with the most recent parliamentary elections in 2024.

Caretaker Minister of Interior, Emil Dechev, said those involved in vote-buying are becoming increasingly inventive, using various social services, the writing off of debts and deferred payments. He added that schemes now also include traps targeting the youngest voters.

Backpacks containing nearly €90,000 for vote-buying found in Plovdiv