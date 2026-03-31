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Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
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начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

5% Discount on Local Taxes for Payments by End of April

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Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
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Thousands of people have already paid their taxes with a discount

нои великденските добавки бъдат изплатени пенсиите април

Residents can pay their local taxes for 2026 with a 5% discount if they pay the full amount of their property tax and vehicle tax in one payment by 30 April, the Sofia Municipality has reminded.

With the deadline approaching, those who have not yet paid can check the amount due and make their payments in a timely manner.

So far, more than 465,000 taxpayers have taken advantage of the discount by paying their obligations in full within the specified period.

The total amount collected stands at nearly €39.7 million, while the discount granted amounts to almost €2 million.

The discount applies to both property tax and vehicle tax.

Checks and payments can be made entirely online, without the need for a physical visit, via:

  • Personal online banking
  • The Sofia Municipality portal: https://szp.sofia.bg
  • The e-Government portal: www.egov.bg

Access is available using a PIN from the “Municipal Revenues” directorate, a PIK from the National Revenue Agency or the National Social Security Institute, or a qualified electronic signature.

Taxes can also be paid at branches of Bulgarian Posts, commercial banks (at the counter or via mobile banking), as well as at EasyPay service points.

From this year, Sofia Municipality will no longer send annual notices of local taxes and fees. To assist residents, reminder notices will be sent by post to those who have not yet paid their obligations.

Payment Deadlines for Instalments

  • Property tax and vehicle tax: two instalments — by 30 June and 31 October
  • Waste collection fee: four instalments — by 30 April, 30 June, 30 September, and 30 November

The municipality urges residents to use electronic services, as they save time, simplify the process, and provide quick access to up-to-date information on obligations.

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