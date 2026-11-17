A Bulgarian citizen who is a long-term resident of the Czech Republic was injured in a train accident in Prague, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on November 17. He was taken to a hospital, where he underwent medical examinations and was subsequently discharged.

The Bulgarian Embassy in Prague is in contact with the Bulgarian citizen, who is currently in good health with no identified injuries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Dozens of passengers were injured in a collision between two passenger trains near Prague’s central train station this morning, according to Czech emergency services, as quoted by DPA.

The incident occurred on a bridge over a busy street near the station, the fire department reported. Most of the injured sustained minor injuries, but several people were more seriously injured.