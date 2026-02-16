БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Полицейска акция в с. Българи край Царево, претърсва се...
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Делото за смъртта на Сияна: Липсват 12 снимки от втория...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Случаят с намерената в куфар Евгения: Съдът намали...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Шумен остава без вода за неопределено време заради авария...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Запалиха автомобила и входната врата на кмета на Бистрица
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

A Key Week Ahead as Caretaker Cabinet and Election Date Awaited

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
EN
Запази
Триъгълника на властта
Снимка: BTA

A key political week is underway in Bulgaria, with Andrey Gyurov, nominated by President Iliana Iotova for candidate for caretaker Prime Minister, is expected to present the line-up of the caretaker government.

The list of ministers and the final structure of the caretaker cabinet should be finalised by 19 February.

If the President raises no objections to the line-up, a decree will be issued to formally appoint the caretaker government. At the same time, a separate decree will set the date for early parliamentary elections, which are likely to take place on 19 April.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Полицейска акция в с. Българи край Царево, претърсва се имот на Калушев
2
Полицейска акция в с. Българи край Царево, претърсва се имот на...
Запалиха автомобила и входната врата на кмета на Бистрица
3
Запалиха автомобила и входната врата на кмета на Бистрица
Река Чепинска излезе от коритото си, пътят Велинград – Сърница е затворен
4
Река Чепинска излезе от коритото си, пътят Велинград –...
След фаталния удар с АТВ в Слънчев бряг - близките на пострадалите настояват за справедливо решение
5
След фаталния удар с АТВ в Слънчев бряг - близките на пострадалите...
Кой влиза в служебния кабинет? Партиите с противоречиви сигнали
6
Кой влиза в служебния кабинет? Партиите с противоречиви сигнали

Най-четени

Росен Йорданов за "Петрохан": Човек с тежки нарцистични проблеми е завел своя антураж към летален край
1
Росен Йорданов за "Петрохан": Човек с тежки нарцистични...
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
2
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ: Синът ми е невинен, потресена съм
3
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Майката на Ивайло Калушев говори пред БНТ: Синът ми е...
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
4
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Адвокат Йорданка Бекирска: Отговорността за случая "Петрохан" е на цялото общество
5
Адвокат Йорданка Бекирска: Отговорността за случая...
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите не могат да се сведат до една версия
6
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите...

More from: Politics

Rumen Radev: Europe Should Promote Shared Economic Growth, Not Split Into Two Speeds
Rumen Radev: Europe Should Promote Shared Economic Growth, Not Split Into Two Speeds
'Market Links' Poll: One in Four Voters Would Back New Formation Led by Rumen Radev 'Market Links' Poll: One in Four Voters Would Back New Formation Led by Rumen Radev
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
President Iotova: Europe Has Realised It Should Take Its Destiny into Its Own Hands, President Iotova: Europe Has Realised It Should Take Its Destiny into Its Own Hands,
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Scandal and Accusations in Parliament over the 'Petrohan' Case Scandal and Accusations in Parliament over the 'Petrohan' Case
Чете се за: 09:00 мин.
Parliament Accepts Resignation of Anti-Corruption Commission Chair Anton Slavchev Parliament Accepts Resignation of Anti-Corruption Commission Chair Anton Slavchev
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
“We Continue the Change” Calls for International Probe into ‘Petrohan’ Case “We Continue the Change” Calls for International Probe into ‘Petrohan’ Case
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

Водещи новини

МВР: Намерените в хижа "Петрохан" гилзи и куршуми не са били изстреляни от огнестрелно оръжие
МВР: Намерените в хижа "Петрохан" гилзи и куршуми не са...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Масирана полицейска акция в Бистрица след като неизвестни запалиха автомобила и входната врата на кмета Масирана полицейска акция в Бистрица след като неизвестни запалиха автомобила и входната врата на кмета
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
У нас
Делото "Сияна": Липсващ цял фотоалбум от доказателствата, отвод на вещо лице и назначена нова комплексна експертиза Делото "Сияна": Липсващ цял фотоалбум от доказателствата, отвод на вещо лице и назначена нова комплексна експертиза
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
У нас
ЕС ще участва като наблюдател в заседанието на Съвета за мир на Тръмп ЕС ще участва като наблюдател в заседанието на Съвета за мир на Тръмп
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
По света
Случаят с намерената в куфар Евгения: Съдът намали присъдата на...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Продължава разчистването на пътя Велинград – Сърница
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
2 г. от смъртта на Навални: Митинги в памет на убития опозиционер...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
Заради отпаднали свидетелски показания по делото...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ