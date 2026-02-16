A Key Week Ahead as Caretaker Cabinet and Election Date Awaited

A key political week is underway in Bulgaria, with Andrey Gyurov, nominated by President Iliana Iotova for candidate for caretaker Prime Minister, is expected to present the line-up of the caretaker government.

The list of ministers and the final structure of the caretaker cabinet should be finalised by 19 February.

If the President raises no objections to the line-up, a decree will be issued to formally appoint the caretaker government. At the same time, a separate decree will set the date for early parliamentary elections, which are likely to take place on 19 April.