A Sofia City Councilor Arrested Over Involvement in a Group for Extortion of Debtors

A municipal councillor in Sofia has been arrested as part of a group accused of extorting debtors. The detainee, Anton Brankov, was sworn in at the Sofia Municipal Council just days ago. His colleagues confirmed the news on social media.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the group has been active since early 2024 across the country. Authorities carried out 26 searches and seizures at residential properties and offices of quick (same-day) loan companies. The pre-trial investigation was opened in June last year and is being conducted by the Chief Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime (GDBOP) under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.