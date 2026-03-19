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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Trial Against Former PM Kiril Petkov Over the Arrest of GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Continues

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Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
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The GERB leader commented once again on his arrest: 'It was the worst day of my life since my mother's death'

Снимка: BTA

The trial against former Prime Minister, Kiril Petkov, over the arrests of Boyko Borissov, Vladislav Goranov, and Sevdalina Arnaudova has continued.

Ex-PM Kiril Petkov goes to court over Borisov's arrest

Senior officials from the National Police, who took part in a meeting at the then Prime Minister’s office just hours before the arrests, were called to testify.

Borissov and members of GERB were detained during a police operation (in 2022), which also prompted protests by activists in Bankya.

    Kiril Petkov on March 19 used this case again, both to attack the Prosecutor's Office and his political opponents. This time Petkov attacked Boyko Borissov and the Prosecutor's Office, describing it as a tool for political pressure and the execution of political orders. He also outlined why, in his view, judicial reform cannot be pursued in cooperation with Borissov.

    Kiril Petkov of “We Continue the Change” has accused Bulgaria’s Prosecutor's Office of being used unlawfully and as a tool of pressure.

    “In Bulgaria, the Prosecutor’s Office is being used outside the law. In reality, it is being used as a bludgeon— we all know it. There are two types of Bulgarians: those of us who fight the Prosecutor's Office in the courtroom because we are free and not afraid, and others who have cases left on hold. These are the least free people in Bulgaria.

    “The problem for them is that they are being blackmailed and cannot make independent decisions about their own actions. For example, Boyko Borissov, with around 70 cases currently on hold, is less free at present than even Blagoy Kotsev was when he was in custody,” Petkov said.

    Four years after claims that the arrests of Boyko Borissov, Sevdelina Arnaudova and Vladislav Goranov were linked to an investigation by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, it emerged during a hearing in the European Parliament that the institution had no involvement in those actions.

    During the session, European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi clarified that the European Public Prosecutor’s Office was not connected to the arrests in question.

    The statement prompted Borissov to once again comment publicly on his own detention.

    He said the case surrounding his arrest had been “fabricated” and those responsible would be held to account.

    “They fabricated a process, for which they will, of course, bear responsibility. In my view, they very amateurishly dragged in the name of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office to make the manipulation stronger, more powerful. And today is yet another blow to their fabrications.

    “But we rose above the cells, even though we suffered greatly. It was the worst day of my life after the death of my mother,” Borissov said.

    The then head of the Investigations Department at the General Directorate “National Police” and her deputy were questioned in court today, outlining what took place in the office of former prime minister Kiril Petkov just hours before the arrests of Boyko Borisov, Sevdelina Arnaudova and Vladislav Goranov.

    The two witnesses said they were unable to recall parts of the events in detail. They were expected to clarify whether Petkov had personally ordered the arrests.

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