Kövesi Denies Link Between European Prosecutor’s Office and the Detention of Former PM Borissov in 2022

The European Prosecutor's Office has no connection with the detention of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov four years ago, European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi said during a hearing in the European Parliament on March 18. She declined to provide further details on the suspension of Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva, noting that procedures are still ongoing.

Speaking in Brussels, where he attended events marking the 50th anniversary of the European People’s Party (EPP), Borisov said Kövesi’s remarks confirmed that “the truth always comes out.” He added that the EPP—the largest political family in Europe, which has consistently produced leaders of European institutions—has always supported GERB.

The GERB leader said he expects backing from Bulgarian voters in the upcoming April elections, adding that it is still too early to discuss potential post-election coalitions.