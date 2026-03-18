Kövesi Denies Link Between European Prosecutor’s Office and the Detention of Former PM Borissov in 2022

The former Prime Minister said the truth always comes out
The European Prosecutor's Office has no connection with the detention of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov four years ago, European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi said during a hearing in the European Parliament on March 18. She declined to provide further details on the suspension of Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva, noting that procedures are still ongoing.
Speaking in Brussels, where he attended events marking the 50th anniversary of the European People’s Party (EPP), Borisov said Kövesi’s remarks confirmed that “the truth always comes out.” He added that the EPP—the largest political family in Europe, which has consistently produced leaders of European institutions—has always supported GERB.
The GERB leader said he expects backing from Bulgarian voters in the upcoming April elections, adding that it is still too early to discuss potential post-election coalitions.
Boyko Borisov - leader of GERB:
“This is yet another resounding slap in the face for those impostors who have pinned on themselves the badge of judicial reform. It is like asking the devil to write the Gospel. That is their judicial reform—why it never starts, never works, and produces distorted results. These are the facts; everything else is just talk. The real support I expect is from the Bulgarian people, who with each passing day see what is happening in other parties—the lists they draw up, the scandals that emerge, and the inability to govern beyond appointing party loyalists. And now, if they try to ‘buy’ votes with €20 payments—I don’t even know how they plan to do it, but it sounds absurd. To suggest giving every Bulgarian €20 for the elections is simply ridiculous.”