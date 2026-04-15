Active Hail Protection Season in Bulgaria Begins with Nationwide Coverage System

The Hail Suppression Agency has started the active hail protection season across Bulgaria.

The system will operate through 11 command posts and 262 rocket launching sites across the country.

The hail protection network covers nearly 22 million decares of agricultural land across the districts of Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Sliven, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa and Pleven.

Nearly 16,000 anti-hail rockets have been secured for the season, with additional supplies to be provided if necessary.