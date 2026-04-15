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Ahead of 150th Anniversary of the April Uprising, Travelling Exhibition Dedicated to William Gladstone Is Highlighting His Connection to Bulgaria’s Struggle for Freedom

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Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
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навечерието 150 години априлското въстание изложба гладстон

In the run-up to the 150th anniversary of the outbreak of the April Uprising, a travelling exhibition is tracing the connection between William Gladstone and the historic struggles for freedom of the Bulgarian people. The exhibition, titled “Two Lions – One Cause”, organised by the British Embassy, opened today, April 15, at Vivacom Art Hall.

The British politician chose principle over convenience, bringing to the world’s attention the truth about the events in Bulgaria in 1876.

Through his book “The Bulgarian Horrors and the Question of the East”, Gladstone mobilised public opinion in the United Kingdom and influenced the political agenda in Europe.

The transformation of the Bulgarian cause into a European issue is documented through photographs, drawings and archival materials from the period of the April Uprising.

The exhibition “Two Lions – One Cause” runs until 2 May. It will then travel to Koprivshtitsa, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse and Varna.

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