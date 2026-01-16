ARF on Returned Government-Forming Mandate: “We returned it to support free and transparent elections”

The Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (ARF) spoke to journalists after receiving and immediately returning the third exploratory mandate to form a government.

At the Pesidency, ARF was represented by Hayri Sadakov, Sevim Ali, Taner Ali, Pavlin Naydenov, and Ahmed Vranchiev.

“Our political force has successfully carried out two previous mandates in Bulgaria, but the situation of the state today is crucial. Our responsibility is too great to simply attempt it. This responsibility guided our decision,” said Hayri Sadakov.

He added that under the current Parliament, any attempt to form a government would not produce positive results.

For this reason, ARF decided to return the mandate immediately and focus on efforts to ensure free and transparent elections.

The party expressed gratitude to President Rumen Radev for the gesture and recognition.

“We not only heard the people protesting on the streets in December, we experienced it with them,” Sadakov said.

He reaffirmed that ARF will work toward clear and transparent elections but did not comment on specific dates.

“We returned the mandate to support the process for free and transparent elections. The most important thing is the integrity of the elections,” he stated.

With this step, the constitutional procedure for forming a government under the current National Assembly has concluded, and the focus now shifts to setting a date for early elections.