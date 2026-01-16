БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Правната комисия прие на първо четене законопроекта на...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Обявиха грипна епидемия и в област Добрич, мерките се...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
РЗИ - София състави акт на кмета Васил Терзиев заради...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
АПС след върнатия мандат: Върнахме го, за да подпомогнем...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
АПС получиха и върнаха папката с мандата неизпълнен
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Грипът атакува: На прага на епидемия ли сме?
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Три жени загинаха при пожар в София
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ARF on Returned Government-Forming Mandate: “We returned it to support free and transparent elections”

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
EN
Запази
апс върнатия мандат върнахме подпомогнем процеса честни прозрачни избори
Снимка: БТА

The Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (ARF) spoke to journalists after receiving and immediately returning the third exploratory mandate to form a government.

At the Pesidency, ARF was represented by Hayri Sadakov, Sevim Ali, Taner Ali, Pavlin Naydenov, and Ahmed Vranchiev.

“Our political force has successfully carried out two previous mandates in Bulgaria, but the situation of the state today is crucial. Our responsibility is too great to simply attempt it. This responsibility guided our decision,” said Hayri Sadakov.

He added that under the current Parliament, any attempt to form a government would not produce positive results.

For this reason, ARF decided to return the mandate immediately and focus on efforts to ensure free and transparent elections.

The party expressed gratitude to President Rumen Radev for the gesture and recognition.

“We not only heard the people protesting on the streets in December, we experienced it with them,” Sadakov said.

He reaffirmed that ARF will work toward clear and transparent elections but did not comment on specific dates.

“We returned the mandate to support the process for free and transparent elections. The most important thing is the integrity of the elections,” he stated.

With this step, the constitutional procedure for forming a government under the current National Assembly has concluded, and the focus now shifts to setting a date for early elections.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
1
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
Три жени загинаха при пожар в София
2
Три жени загинаха при пожар в София
Асен Василев: Ако се въведат броячките, това гарантира 100% хартиен вот
3
Асен Василев: Ако се въведат броячките, това гарантира 100% хартиен...
Без отопление на фона на екстремни студове в Украйна
4
Без отопление на фона на екстремни студове в Украйна
Родители с мълчалив протест заради агресивното поведение на второкласник към децата им
5
Родители с мълчалив протест заради агресивното поведение на...
РЗИ - София състави акт на кмета Васил Терзиев заради кризата с боклука
6
РЗИ - София състави акт на кмета Васил Терзиев заради кризата с...

Най-четени

Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във Финландия след спрени полети заради студа
1
Живакът падна до -37°: Хиляди туристи са блокирани във...
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
2
В "Пирогов" се борят за живота на 200-килограмов пациент
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
3
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на свобода и отново получава помощи
4
"Дейли Мейл": Българка, източила 54 млн. паунда, е на...
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени ядра от планините
5
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени...
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация
6
Банкнотите с номинал 20 и 50 евро са най-често обект на фалшификация

More from: Politics

Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee Approves GERB–UDF Bill to Dissolve Anti-Corruption Commission
Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee Approves GERB–UDF Bill to Dissolve Anti-Corruption Commission
Parties in Parliament Commented on the Upcoming Early Elections After ARF Returned Third Government-Forming Mandate Unfulfilled Parties in Parliament Commented on the Upcoming Early Elections After ARF Returned Third Government-Forming Mandate Unfulfilled
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Bulgaria Heads for Early Elections after Third and Final Government-Forming Mandate Is Returned Bulgaria Heads for Early Elections after Third and Final Government-Forming Mandate Is Returned
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
WCC Leader Asen Vasilev: Introducing Counting Devices Would Guarantee 100% Paper Voting WCC Leader Asen Vasilev: Introducing Counting Devices Would Guarantee 100% Paper Voting
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Legal Affairs Committee Rejects Bill on Amendments to the Electoral Code Legal Affairs Committee Rejects Bill on Amendments to the Electoral Code
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Public Sector Salaries to Rise by 5% from January Public Sector Salaries to Rise by 5% from January
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Курс към избори: АПС получиха и върнаха третия мандат (ОБЗОР)
Курс към избори: АПС получиха и върнаха третия мандат (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
Прокуратурата разследва палеж относно пожара в столичния ж.к. "Свобода" Прокуратурата разследва палеж относно пожара в столичния ж.к. "Свобода"
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Обявиха грипна епидемия и в област Добрич, мерките се въвеждат от 19 януари Обявиха грипна епидемия и в област Добрич, мерките се въвеждат от 19 януари
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Повдигнаха обвинение на 19-годишния Божидар Бобоков Повдигнаха обвинение на 19-годишния Божидар Бобоков
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
У нас
Възможно ли е ускореното приемане на Украйна в ЕС още през 2027 г.
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Съдбата на Гренландия: Американски конгресмени пристигнаха за срещи...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
По света
Канада и Китай засилват сътрудничеството си
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
По света
Мъж превърна изоставена постройка в Бургас в нарколаборатория
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ