Autonomous 3D-Printed Drone Unveiled at Security Forum in Burgas

Against the backdrop of increasingly frequent drone attacks on commercial vessels and rising tensions in the Black Sea, regional security was the main topic at an international forum in Burgas on October 30.

Representatives of European and national institutions, businesses and the scientific community discussed the challenges facing Black Sea countries and opportunities for joint solutions.

Key topics included the protection of marine resources, the development of coastal regions and the introduction of innovations.

A special exhibition area also showcased technological developments that could contribute to security in the Black Sea.

Dimitar Nikolov, Mayor of Burgas:As the mayor of a Black Sea city, I feel secure because Bulgaria is part of the EU and NATO, and I see no reason why we should be under threat at the moment. Yes, of course, there has been some inconvenience in recent days and months. Everyone is talking about insecurity in the Black Sea, but today's forum is about precisely the opposite. I hope this worrying situation will soon come to an end and that we can turn our attention once again to development, the future, new transport corridors and the new technologies that will reach our shores.”