Average Social Security Income for February Is 1005,28 EUR, National Statistics

The amount of the average social security income for February is 1005.28 euros, the National Social Security Institute said on April 15. The average monthly social security income for the country for the period from 1 March 2025 to 28 February 2026 is EUR 967.45.

The determined average monthly social security income for the country for the said period is used to calculate the amounts of newly granted pensions in March 2026, according to the Social Security Code.

The national average social security income for January 2026 was EUR 1006.70.