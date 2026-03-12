БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Average Social Security Income in Bulgaria Reaches €1,006.70 in January

The average income subject to social security tax in Bulgaria for January 2026 was €1,006.70, according to data released by the National Social Security Institute of Bulgaria.

The average monthly social security income for the country for the period from 1 February 2025 to 31 January 2026 stands at 957.91 leva.

The institute said the officially determined average monthly social security income for this period will be used to calculate the size of newly granted pensions in February 2026, in accordance with Bulgaria’s Social Security Code.

