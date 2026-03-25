Baby with Severe Leukaemia Given Chance of Life After Transplant from Sibling

A baby with an extremely severe form of leukaemia and a record-high white blood cell count has been given a chance of life following a successful transplant at the Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL University Hospital. The donor was the child’s four-year-old brother, and the crucial operation was carried out just days ago.

Bulgarian Doctors Save Two-Month-Old Baby with 1,000,000 White Blood Cells

The baby was diagnosed in November 2025 in critical condition. After months of treatment, medical teams from ISUL and the Prof. Ivan Mitev Specialised Hospital for Children’s Diseases joined efforts and reached the most important step — a bone marrow transplant.

At the end of last week, the team from the Clinic of Paediatric Clinical Haematology and Oncology at Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL University Hospital performed an allogeneic bone marrow transplant on the baby girl.

The procedure was successful. Both the donor and the patient are recovering well. The crucial period now lies ahead — over the next 30 to 40 days, doctors expect the new bone marrow to begin functioning.

According to specialists, this type of transplant offers a real chance of full recovery in the most severe cases. The hospital resumed such operations in August 2025 after a period of interruption.