БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Правителството с пакет от мерки за 100 млн. евро за...
Чете се за: 07:15 мин.
Съдът отказа предсрочно освобождаване на Евелин Банев -...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Подмладена България на Александър Димитров блесна срещу...
Чете се за: 07:30 мин.
Издирваният прокурорски син Васил Михайлов опитал да...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Министърът на културата: Има неразплатени над половин...
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
FIFA Series 2026: България - Индонезия (промо)
Земеделският министър: Стотици тонове месо с неустановен...
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Baby with Severe Leukaemia Given Chance of Life After Transplant from Sibling

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
EN
Запази
бебе тежка левкемия получи втори шанс трансплантация братчето

A baby with an extremely severe form of leukaemia and a record-high white blood cell count has been given a chance of life following a successful transplant at the Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL University Hospital. The donor was the child’s four-year-old brother, and the crucial operation was carried out just days ago.

Bulgarian Doctors Save Two-Month-Old Baby with 1,000,000 White Blood Cells

The baby was diagnosed in November 2025 in critical condition. After months of treatment, medical teams from ISUL and the Prof. Ivan Mitev Specialised Hospital for Children’s Diseases joined efforts and reached the most important step — a bone marrow transplant.

At the end of last week, the team from the Clinic of Paediatric Clinical Haematology and Oncology at Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL University Hospital performed an allogeneic bone marrow transplant on the baby girl.

The procedure was successful. Both the donor and the patient are recovering well. The crucial period now lies ahead — over the next 30 to 40 days, doctors expect the new bone marrow to begin functioning.

According to specialists, this type of transplant offers a real chance of full recovery in the most severe cases. The hospital resumed such operations in August 2025 after a period of interruption.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Издирваният прокурорски син Васил Михайлов опитал да нападне разследващ полицай от ГДБОП
    1
    Издирваният прокурорски син Васил Михайлов опитал да нападне...
    Жена наръга четирима души в центъра на София
    2
    Жена наръга четирима души в центъра на София
    Пътуване за никъде: Как войната промени въздушното пространство?
    3
    Пътуване за никъде: Как войната промени въздушното пространство?
    Тръмп даде нов краен срок на Иран: Ултиматумът за удари е удължен до 6 април
    4
    Тръмп даде нов краен срок на Иран: Ултиматумът за удари е удължен...
    Цените на петрола започнаха да падат след обявяването на 10-дневна пауза в атаките срещу Иран
    5
    Цените на петрола започнаха да падат след обявяването на 10-дневна...
    Гръцкото посолство в САЩ изпрати протестна нота, след като Мелания Тръмп нарече Северна Македония само "Македония"
    6
    Гръцкото посолство в САЩ изпрати протестна нота, след като Мелания...

    Най-четени

    Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни хранителни продукти и чадър от институции
    1
    Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни...
    На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300 птици от защитен вид
    2
    На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300...
    Танкер, натоварен със 140 000 тона петрол, е ударен при дронова атака в Черно море
    3
    Танкер, натоварен със 140 000 тона петрол, е ударен при дронова...
    Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в склада с негодни храни в Хасково
    4
    Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в...
    Димитър Калайджиев: Пазарът на имоти в България е в „леко плато“, предлагането остава недостатъчно
    5
    Димитър Калайджиев: Пазарът на имоти в България е в „леко...
    Медицина на съня: Безсънието стои в основата на много заболявания
    6
    Медицина на съня: Безсънието стои в основата на много заболявания

    More from: Health

    What is the Condition of Those Injured in the Knife Attack in Central Sofia?
    What is the Condition of Those Injured in the Knife Attack in Central Sofia?
    Sofia Expands IVF Programme Access to Include Single Women Sofia Expands IVF Programme Access to Include Single Women
    Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
    Rise in Measles Cases Among Children in Vratsa District Rise in Measles Cases Among Children in Vratsa District
    Чете се за: 08:45 мин.
    Bulgaria Extends Export Ban on Insulin and Key Medicines, Lifts Restrictions on Antibiotics Bulgaria Extends Export Ban on Insulin and Key Medicines, Lifts Restrictions on Antibiotics
    Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
    Children Infected with Measles in Byala Slatina Were Not Vaccinated Children Infected with Measles in Byala Slatina Were Not Vaccinated
    Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
    Ambulance Driver Killed in Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo; Mother, Baby, and Paramedic in Stable Condition Ambulance Driver Killed in Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo; Mother, Baby, and Paramedic in Stable Condition
    Чете се за: 02:55 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Правителството с пакет от мерки за 100 млн. евро за справяне с последствията от кризата в Близкия изток
    Правителството с пакет от мерки за 100 млн. евро за справяне с...
    Чете се за: 07:15 мин.
    У нас
    250 кг наркотици и двама арестувани при спецоперация в София 250 кг наркотици и двама арестувани при спецоперация в София
    Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
    У нас
    След отвод на съдията: Делото за Филип Арсов тръгва отначало След отвод на съдията: Делото за Филип Арсов тръгва отначало
    Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
    У нас
    Български евродепутати: Северна Македония лобира в Брюксел за промяна във втория протокол от Договора за добросъседство Български евродепутати: Северна Македония лобира в Брюксел за промяна във втория протокол от Договора за добросъседство
    Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
    По света
    Правосъдният министър освободи от длъжност началника на затвора в...
    Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
    У нас
    Съдът отказа предсрочно освобождаване на Евелин Банев - Брендо
    Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
    У нас
    Издирваният прокурорски син Васил Михайлов опитал да нападне...
    Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
    У нас
    Двама отиват на съд за смъртоносния пожар в дома за възрастни в...
    Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
    Сигурност и правосъдие
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ