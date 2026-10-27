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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bear Spotted on Vitosha: “We Are Guests in the Mountains, Not the Other Way Around,” Says Man Who Encountered It

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Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
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A bear and her cub have been spotted in the vacation home area of Malo Buchino

забелязаната мечка витоша сме гости планината разказва мъжът срещнал
Снимка: илюстративна

A bear was spotted near the intermediate station of the Simeonovo chairlift on Vitosha Mountain near Sofia. The animal was seen by Nikola Neshev, a volunteer with the Bulgarian Red Cross Mountain Rescue Service. The incident has once again raised questions about the safety of tourists in the mountains and how to behave appropriately when encountering wild animals.

The incident took place on Sunday, 25 October, at around 18:00. Nikola was descending from Aleko when he came across a bear just a few metres away from him.

Nikola Neshev — volunteer with the Bulgarian Red Cross Mountain Rescue Service: “After finishing my shift, I was walking down the road towards Bistritsa. Just after one of the bends, the bear was standing in the road, doing something. It got startled, jumped and disappeared somewhere downhill. It was quite big.”

The bear was spotted on an unpaved road 300–400 metres from Severina Mountain Hut, near the intermediate station of the Simeonovo ski lift.

Nikola says this was the first time he had encountered a wild animal at such close range.

Nikola Neshev — volunteer with the Bulgarian Red Cross Mountain Rescue Service: “I was certainly frightened. You try not to startle it in any way and to show it that you are not a threat. This is where it lives; we are guests in the mountains, not the other way around.”

Yordan Machirski, who has worked as a mountain guide on Vitosha for more than 20 years, says he has never encountered a similar incident before.

Yordan Machirski — mountain guide: “Vitosha is a nature park, and there are many wild animals here. There is no way to control how they move around.”

That is why it is important to follow the advice of the Mountain Rescue Service.

Nikola Neshev — volunteer with the Bulgarian Red Cross Mountain Rescue Service: “Under no circumstances should we make it feel threatened or think that we are there to hurt it. We should slowly back away, avoid looking it directly in the eyes, and we can make a little noise to scare it so that it moves on.”

Experts explain that bears are currently in their active feeding season.

Assistant Professor Dr Vladimir Todorov — Institute of Biodiversity and Ecosystem Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences: “At this time, they need to consume a great deal of food because they have to build up substantial fat reserves to survive hibernation. This is a critical period in the life of a brown bear, which is why they are searching for food.”

Senior Assistant Professor Dr. Vladimir Todorov – Institute of Biodiversity and Ecosystem Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences: "The most common scenario in which animals enter populated areas involves those that have been taught by their mothers—or weaned by them—to seek peace and quiet near humans, as the bear’s biology dictates such behavior."

The Ministry of Environment and Water explained that in previous years, female bears with cubs have been observed on Vitosha Mountain, indicating that the area is suitable for the species to reproduce. This year’s data does not allow for an accurate determination of their numbers, and the bears are moving along forest roads and areas that intersect with hiking trails.

Statement by the Ministry of Environment and Water: “In previous years, female bears with cubs have also been recorded on Vitosha, confirming that the area is used by the species for reproduction. However, the available aggregated data from national monitoring do not make it possible to determine the number of breeding females on Vitosha this year. Bears may use forest roads and other accessible routes to move around, including those that intersect with hiking trails.”

Another incident has been reported, this time in the village of Malo Buchino. Residents have reported damage after bears were spotted in the village. The Ministry of Environment and Water explained that a report was received on 25 October of a bear accompanied by a cub. Damage was found at an apiary in the village’s villa area, where approximately six beehives had been destroyed.

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