Because of the Cold Weather: 100% of Apricot Trees Destroyed, More Than Half of Peach Trees Too

Due to a series of freezing days with temperatures below zero, many fruit orchards in the northeastern part of Bulgaria have frozen over. 100% of the apricot trees have been destroyed, and more than half of the peach trees have also been damaged.

Currently, assessments are being made for the damage to other fruit trees in the region.

"The exceptionally low temperatures over the past week have had a devastating impact on the Ruse-Silistra area," said Nikolay Kolev, Chairman of the Danube Fruit Growers Union in Ruse. "In the entire region, 100% of the apricot crop has been destroyed – there will be no harvest. All the fruit buds have frozen. For the other crops, we are still gathering information. Frost damage has been observed in cherries, peaches, plums, apples, and pears," Kolev added.

