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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

BNT 3 Was the Clear Choice of Bulgarian Viewers for Giro d'Italia

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Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
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BNT's sports channel with twice the audience of the rival sports channel in the country broadcasting the event

бнт категоричният избор българските зрители джиро 39италия

Bulgarian National Television (BNT) was the clear choice for viewers in Bulgaria covering one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events — the Giro d'Italia.

BNT provided 16 hours of live coverage across the three stages of the race held in Bulgaria, accompanied by studio programmes before and after each stage from Nessebar, Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo, Plovdiv and Sofia. A television crew also covered the entire 543-kilometre route across Bulgaria.

The public broadcaster’s extensive information campaign attracted hundreds of thousands of spectators along the route. In the weeks leading up to the start of the cycling tour, the significance of the event was promoted through a series of appearances by the ministers responsible for sport and tourism, mayors of the host cities, cycling experts and former athletes.

Through BNT’s coverage, a sport that has traditionally enjoyed only limited popularity in Bulgaria was presented as more attractive and accessible, helping to spark wider public interest.

According to GARB Audience Measurement Bulgaria's peak metrics, all live broadcasts on BNT 3 and BNT 1 reached 830,000 viewers. BNT 3 was the clear choice of viewers who watched the live broadcasts of all three stages.

According to audience measurement data from GARB Audience Measurement Bulgaria, all live broadcasts on BNT 3 and BNT 1 reached a total audience of 830,000 viewers.

BNT 3 was the clear preference among viewers who followed the live coverage of the three stages of the Giro d'Italia.

The broadcaster’s audience for the Giro d’Italia was more than double that of its rival sports channel in Bulgaria, which also aired the race live.


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