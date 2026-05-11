HGV traffic halted for hours after lorry overturns on E-79 between Vratsa and Montana

Heavy goods vehicle traffic between Vratsa and Montana is expected to remain blocked for several hours following an accident on the E-79 road, en route to Danube Bridge 2 (Vidin–Calafat) on May 11.

Traffic in both directions has been suspended after a lorry with a trailer overturned in the area of the former knitting factory site, a location known for frequent road accidents. Long queues of vehicles have formed in the area.

Light vehicles are being diverted via alternative routes, while heavy goods traffic will resume only once specialist equipment has cleared the roadway.

Authorities say there is no information so far indicating any seriously injured persons.