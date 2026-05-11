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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Cost of Consumer Basket Has Risen, Biggest Increase in Prices of Vegetables

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Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
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Запази

Consumer basket cost rises to 58 euros in the last week

скъпи тиквички краставици пипер показва анализът потребителската кошница

The consumer basket has become more expensive, reaching €58 over the past week, according to data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets.

The sharpest increases were recorded in the prices of vegetables. Carrot prices rose by more than 23%, while cucumbers were up by nearly 18%. Apples and chicken also became more expensive.

By contrast, onions and green peppers recorded price falls of nearly 10% and more than 6% respectively. Rice and oranges were also cheaper.

Significant regional price differences remain across the country. White brined cheese and yellow cheese, for example, are cheapest in Dobrich and most expensive in Plovdiv. Minced meat is cheapest in Blagoevgrad and most expensive in Silistra.

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