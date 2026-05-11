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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Dams Levels in Bulgaria at Their Highest For the Past 9 Years, Ministry of Environment Says

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Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
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запълването язовирите високо последните години съобщиха екоминистерството
Снимка: Tayana Dobrolyubova

Reservoir levels in Bulgaria are at their highest in nine years, the Ministry of Environment and Water said.

As at 11 May, the total volume in the country’s major and strategically important reservoirs stood at 5.168 billion cubic metres, representing 79.07% of their total capacity.

Kamchia Reservoir is at full capacity, while reservoirs including Yovkovtsi Reservoir, Ticha Reservoir, Studena Reservoir, Kardzhali Reservoir and Ivaylovgrad Reservoir are above 90% capacity.

Kamchia Reservoir is at full capacity, while reservoirs including Yovkovtsi Reservoir, Ticha Reservoir, Studena Reservoir, Kardzhali Reservoir and Ivaylovgrad Reservoir are above 90% capacity.

The reservoirs at Kamchia, Asenovets, Pchelina and Pancharevo Reservoir are currently overflowing.

The ministry manages 52 major and complex reservoirs across the country.

Officials have again urged reservoir operators to release water preventively where necessary in order to secure free capacity and maintain optimal levels during the period of high spring inflows.

The ministry said short periods of rain and thunderstorms are expected in many parts of the country this afternoon and tomorrow. Bulgaria’s National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow weather warning for 18 regions on Tuesday.

Central and eastern Bulgaria, where conditions for thunderstorms are present, are expected to see intense short-lived rainfall and hailstorms. Light rain is also forecast on Wednesday in isolated areas, mainly in eastern and mountainous regions, while more widespread rainfall is expected on Thursday, particularly across southern Bulgaria.

River levels are expected to rise as a result of the rainfall, although water volumes are forecast to remain below warning thresholds. The likelihood of heavy and significant rainfall is expected to increase over the weekend.

The Ministry of Environment and Water has reminded local authorities to implement the measures set out in the 2022–2027 Flood Risk Management Plans and to monitor the latest hydrometeorological information and severe weather forecasts published on the ministry’s official website.

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