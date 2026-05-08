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Кабинетът на Румен Радев пое властта. Новото правителство положи клетва пред Народното събрание. В Министерския съвет се състоя офицална церемония по приемане и предаване на властта

Nearly 93% of Lev Banknotes and Coins Have Been Withdrawn from Circulation Following Bulgaria's Adoption of the Euro on Jan 1, 2026

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Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
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BGN 2.3 billion remain outside the BNB's coffers

левовете вече изтеглени обращение млрд евро
Снимка: BGNES/archive

As of today, 92.52% of lev banknotes and coins that were in circulation at the beginning of 2025 have been withdrawn, with around BGN 2.3 billion still remaining outside the vaults of the Bulgarian National Bank, the institution said.

Euro banknotes and coins in circulation amount to more than €8.4 billion, ensuring the normal functioning of the payment system as well as the servicing of the economy and the population.

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) also reminds that from 1 February 2026 the euro becomes the sole legal tender in the country.

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