The Ban on Bulgarian-Language Services in Church in Edirne Is a “misunderstanding”, Patriarch Daniil told BNT

Following tensions at the Bulgarian temple Saint George the Victorious in Edirne, caused by a ban imposed on Saturday by Metropolitan Amphilochios on conducting services in Bulgarian, Patriarch Daniil said he had held telephone conversations with Dimitar Yotev and Father Haralampi, who serves in the Bulgarian churches.

Patriarch Daniil, who is also Metropolitan of Sofia, described the situation as a misunderstanding.

“The disagreements between Metropolitan Amphilochios and the Bulgarian community — because mainly Bulgarians attend church in Edirne — have continued for quite some time. These problems are known both to the church board and to the foundation responsible for the churches in Istanbul and Edirne. They are also known to the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople, and to us as well.”

The Greek metropolitan has reportedly been in conflict with the Bulgarian Orthodox community in Constantinople for several years. Following the death of Father Alexander Chakarak, who for many years conducted services in Bulgarian in Edirne, the Greek bishop began sending clergy who officiate in Greek.

Daniil, Patriarch of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia: “We are repeating what happened 150 years ago, when people fought for the right to preach independently in the Bulgarian language. And this misunderstanding… Personally, I cannot understand or explain why this is happening. What is the problem with allowing a clergyman of the Ecumenical Patriarchate — Father Haralampi Nichev — to serve? He is a cleric of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and had come that day to officiate. There had been a prior agreement.”

Metropolitan Amphilochios, as well as Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, had reportedly been informed several weeks in advance about the festive liturgy in Bulgarian that Father Haralampi Nichev was due to conduct.

Ivo Nikodimov of BNT: “Ultimately, both with the Sultan’s firman restoring the Bulgarian Exarchate and with the 1945 agreement lifting the schism, this issue has been legally resolved — namely, the conducting of services in the Bulgarian language.”

Daniil, Patriarch of Bulgaria and Metropolitan of Sofia: “That is true, it has been resolved, but we can see that problems remain, and we hope the matter will reach a satisfactory resolution.”

His Holiness also expressed understanding towards the Bulgarian church community in Istanbul, which, after years of negotiations, has taken the final decision not to allow Greek priests to serve in the Bulgarian churches in Edirne.

Patriarch Daniil added: “They have that right under Turkish legislation. Once again, I believe that the responsible factors will take into account the long history of this issue.”

And history from 150 years ago points to the solution — that services in Bulgarian churches should be conducted in a language understood by the faithful.