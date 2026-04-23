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Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

BNT and BNR Host the Most Prestigious Event in the EBU Calendar

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The development and challenges facing television, radio and digital platforms were discussed today, April 23, by participants in the media summit of the European Broadcasting Union, hosted in Sofia by the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) and Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).

The focus of the discussions included how media content can reach a wider presence across online platforms, the development of more partnerships, and improved funding models for public service media.

On average, global television viewing in 2025 stands at 2 hours and 13 minutes per day — five minutes less than in 2024, continuing a decades-long trend. For younger audiences, however, viewing time drops significantly to 1 hour and 22 minutes.

Simeon Mirzayants, Regional Business Manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Glance: “These 2 hours and 13 minutes refer to the entire audience across all age groups. But if we focus on the younger audience, the time drops to 1 hour and 22 minutes. We all know this is the most challenging audience — young people — because they tend to move away from linear television more quickly.”

Phil Kötgen, Chair of the Digital Committee at RTBF: “We need to have agreements with those who act as ‘gatekeepers’ to access our content. These can be artificial intelligence providers, smart TV platforms, and other providers that control access to our content.”

Media independence also comes through their funding, the Director General of BNT believes. A working group at the Ministry of Culture is currently discussing amendments to the Radio and Television Act.

Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT: “This includes changes to the funding of public service media, so that they are no longer financed on the basis of the ‘hour-per-programme’ model. The hour-per-programme principle is significantly undervalued. We have an hour of programming valued at 2,499 lev, which is below its real cost. It has been at this level for years. It has not been updated. In fact, the hour-per-programme principle is not a good one.”

Jean Philip De Tender, Deputy Director General of the European Broadcasting Union: “Sustainable funding of public service media is extremely important. In Europe as a whole it is €54 per citizen, and for Bulgaria it is below this level, and even this figure is very low compared with what is paid for national platforms and streaming services. The only media that can guarantee democracy are public service media.”

Radio broadcasting faces another challenge related to the automotive industry, as the issue of radio receivers in new cars remains highly relevant.

Milen Mitev, Director General of BNR: “There is concern, of course, because car manufacturers have an interest in making vehicles cheaper to produce, and one of the things that could be removed from future cars is precisely the radio receiver. We believe that terrestrial radio should remain. We know that cars are one of the strongholds of radio and radio programming.”

The balance between accumulated experience and technological progress is therefore becoming more complex, but also increasingly important for public service media.

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