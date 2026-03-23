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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Border Police Received New Equipment (PHOTOS)

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Запази

There is no increased migratory pressure on Bulgaria's borders due to the crisis in the Middle East, said the caretaker Interior Minister Emil Dechev

нова техника получи гранична полиция
Снимка: BTA

The General Directorate of the Border Police received new equipment today, March 23, during a ceremony attended by caretaker Minister of Interior, Emil Dechev, who also addressed current security and political issues.

The caretaker minister highlighted two key topics. First, he confirmed there is no increased migration pressure along Bulgaria’s borders in connection with tensions in the Middle East. Second, he discussed the upcoming early parliamentary elections.

Dechev reported a significant rise in preliminary investigations, detentions, and warning protocols compared with the same stage of the 2024 autumn elections. He attributed the increase to improved performance by police officers.

“Today we have 53 ongoing preliminary investigations. For the same period leading up to the last parliamentary elections in October 2024, there were only seven,” Dechev said. “These investigations relate exclusively to crimes against citizens’ political rights under Articles 167–169 of the Penal Code. At present, 30 individuals are in custody, compared to six at the same stage in 2024. We have issued 272 warning protocols, versus 38 previously. The main reason is the commitment of the current leadership of the Ministry of Interior.”

Dechev noted that those detained, as well as individuals involved in vote-buying even at this early stage of the election campaign, are familiar figures from previous decades. However, authorities are seeing increasing creativity in the methods used in vote-trading.

photos by BTA

Regarding reports that Petyo Petrov–Evroto (the Euro) has been detained in Belgrade, the ministry said it cannot confirm or deny the information. An inquiry has been sent to Serbian authorities, but no response has been received so far.

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