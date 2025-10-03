Border Policeman Is the Third Victim of the Floods in Elenite Seaside Resort

Three people died as a result of flash floods at the Elenite seaside resort on October 3. Since last night, heavy and torrential rains flooded dozens of towns and roads, leaving cars submerged and causing extensive damage. In the most affected areas – Elenite and Tsarevo – residents were evacuated, although some continue to refuse to leave the dangerous zones. States of emergency have been declared in several municipalities across Burgas, Montana, and Pernik provinces.

One Person Dies in Flooding at 'Elenite' Seaside Resort

Second Flood Victim in Elenite Seaside Resort

The flooding in Elenite has been described as catastrophic. People in the area received alerts from the BG-ALERT emergency system, which is currently coordinating evacuations. Emergency medical teams and civil protection units are stationed outside the the town hall in 'Sveti Vlas' resort.

The scene in Elenite was apocalyptic, with the area literally underwater. Authorities have confirmed three fatalities: one worker found on the ground floor of a hotel complex, a digger operator who was being searched for earlier today, and a border police officer.

The torrential rainfall created a surge that flooded hotels and other buildings, followed by a second wave. Dozens of vehicles were affected, and significant damage was inflicted on infrastructure in Nesebar. Access to Sveti Vlas and Elenite was blocked for several hours, with even off-road vehicles struggling to reach the most critical sites, particularly the hotel complexes.

Flooded streets in the nearby Sunny Beach resort caused major traffic jams, including on the main road to Varna. More than 50 firefighters, divers, and civil protection teams are working on-site. At 13:30 local time, the BG-ALERT system was activated.