Breakdown Leaves Customers Without Heating and Hot Water in Several Districts in Sofia

Eight neighbourhoods in the capital and parts of others are without heating due to breakdowns, Sofia District company said on february 27.

The affected areas include the neighbourhoods of "Iliinden," "Serdika," "Zapaden Park," "Krasna Polyana" 1, 2, and 3, "Razsadnika," and "Gevgelijski."

Heat supply is expected to be restored in these areas by the end of the day.

There is also no heating and hot water in parts of the districts of "Yavorov", "Lozenets", "Druzhba 1", "Suhata Reka", "Mladost 2" and "Students' city".

Repairs in these areas are expected to be completed tomorrow.

Just two weeks ago, a major breakdown caused heating and hot water outages in nine neighbourhoods of the capital.

