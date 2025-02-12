НОВИНИ
Major breakdown leaves customers without heating and hot water in 9 districts in Sofia

14:49, 12.02.2025
A major breakdown on the main heat pipeline on "Iskarska Magistrala" with a diameter of 1220 mm on Tsvetan Lazarov Blvd, near the intersection with Hristo Kolumb Blvd, will lead to a temporary suspension of heating in nine districts of Sofia, Sofia district heating company "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" said on their website.

For several days, the company's emergency teams have been working on the compromised heating pipeline in an attempt to solve the problem without isolating the section, but the accident is serious and fixing it will require shutting off the heat supply on the morning of 13 February 2025, the company said.

For several days now, the company's emergency teams have been working on the damaged pipeline in an attempt to resolve the issue without isolating the section. However, the breakdown is serious, and resolving it will require suspending the heating supply on the morning of February 13, 2025, the company clarified.

The affected districts will be:

  • Hristo Smirnenski district
  • Geo Milev district
  • Yavorov district
  • Poduene - Center area
  • Reduta district
  • Iztok district
  • Dianabad district
  • Lozenets district
  • Part of Druzhba 1 district

An organisation has been established to perform additional emergency repairs on major pipelines during the suspension of the main heating pipeline, which are linked to the shutdown of numerous substations (SS) supplying the affected areas. The goal is to minimize potential future disruptions in the heating supply.

Emergency repairs will be carried out at the following locations:

Geo Milev Street, at the intersection with 22-nd September Street
Gen. Jose De San Martin Street, at the intersection with Svetlostruy Street
James Boucher Blvd, in the area of the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics and the Faculty of Physics
Stoyan Mihailovski Street, near the intersection with Zlatovrah Street
Nezabravka Street, at the intersection with Elemag Street
In the garden of the Aviation Square
Druzhba 1 district, near block 95

"Emergency damages in the network are unpredictable and occur without prior indication of defects. They are the result of the long-term operation and depreciation of the heating infrastructure. We understand the inconvenience and significant difficulties that will arise for the residents, especially during the cold winter days. This is an emergency situation that requires urgent and coordinated actions on our part, and we are doing everything possible to resolve the problem. We assure our subscribers that the emergency teams will work non-stop and with maximum mobilization to restore the heating supply as soon as possible," commented Petar Petrov, the Executive Director of Sofia District Heating.

Health and educational institutions in the affected districts will be notified and advised to switch to alternative heating sources.

In the districts affected by a breakdown on Monday, the heating supply was fully restored, with the heating in "Mladost" 1 and "Darvenitsa" being turned on 9 hours earlier than the announced schedule.

