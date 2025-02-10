Five districts of the capital remain without heating and hot water due to a breakdown

An emergency shutdown of the heating supply will take place on Monday, ebruary 10, in five districts of Sofia. Since midnight last night, the heating supply has been cut off in the neighbourhoods of "Students' City", "Vitosha", "Durventsa", "Malinova Dolina," and "Mladost 1." In the last neighbourhood, both hot water and heating have been unavailable since 10:40 PM on Sunday.

The issue is due to a malfunction in the heating pipeline located in the yard of "Sveta Anna" hospital.

The expected restoration of services in four of the districts is scheduled for 12:10 AM on February 12.

The pipeline was installed in the 1980s and has exceeded its service life. Plans for its complete modernisation are in place, and the company has signed a contract for its replacement. Currently, the procedures for design and approval are ongoing, according to Sodia district heating company, "Toplofikatsiya Sofia."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News