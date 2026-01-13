БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
BSP–United Left: Sofia Mayor Terziev Incapable of Performing his Duties

This is stated in the position of "BSP - United Left"

бсп васил терзиев доказа управлява нашата столица
Снимка: BSP - United Left

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has proven beyond any doubt that he is unable to fulfil his responsibilities as the mayor of the capital, Bulgarian socialist Party (BSP)–United Left party said in a statement on January 13.

“After leaving Sofia without public transport for two weeks during the hottest summer days, the city has faced a months-long waste crisis. In recent days, we have also witnessed his inability to manage snow clearance, even during minimal snowfall,” the statement reads.

The party criticised the delayed tender for waste collection companies and the absence of maximum price limits in the public procurement conditions, which, they said, opened the door to corrupt practices.

“BSP–United Left has repeatedly, and uniquely among all parties, offered a solution: the creation of a municipal enterprise to take over waste collection and disposal activities. This can and should happen. We have proven this in many cities led by left-wing mayors. It is inexplicable why our proposal continues to be rejected for years. The so-called fight against the mafia has turned out to be a grand theatre, covering the replacement of one group of people with another. Clearly, the aim all along has been to redirect the flow of public funds – to decide who will steal the money of Sofia’s citizens,” the statement adds.

“During just over two years, Terziev’s administration has created a series of crises that make life in our otherwise European capital unbearable. This is not what citizens of Sofia pay for, nor is it what they deserve. We will not even raise questions about the method, morality, or legality of his election; we simply insist that he step down from a position he is clearly unable to handle, sparing Sofia residents further suffering,” the BSP–United Left concluded.

