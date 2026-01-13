BSP–United Left: Sofia Mayor Terziev Incapable of Performing his Duties

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev has proven beyond any doubt that he is unable to fulfil his responsibilities as the mayor of the capital, Bulgarian socialist Party (BSP)–United Left party said in a statement on January 13.

“After leaving Sofia without public transport for two weeks during the hottest summer days, the city has faced a months-long waste crisis. In recent days, we have also witnessed his inability to manage snow clearance, even during minimal snowfall,” the statement reads.

The party criticised the delayed tender for waste collection companies and the absence of maximum price limits in the public procurement conditions, which, they said, opened the door to corrupt practices.