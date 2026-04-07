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Bulgaria’s New Debt Exceeds €1bn

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Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
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Снимка: BTA/archive

The new debt taken on in the current year 2026 exceeded €1 billion after a successful auction was held yesterday for the issuance of €150 million of government securities. In the framework of yesterday's auction, the Ministry of Finance offered for sale 10-year interest-bearing treasury bonds, part of the issue No BG 20 400 26 218, with a fixed interest rate of 3.5 per cent per annum, the Bulgarian National Bank's website said.

New government debt issued in 2026 has exceeded €1bn after a successful auction of government securities worth €150m, according to data from the Bulgarian National Bank.

At the auction, the Ministry of Finance offered 10-year interest-bearing treasury bonds, part of issue No. BG 20 400 26 218, with a fixed annual interest rate of 3.5%.

Orders admitted to the auction totalled €163,205,000 in nominal value, including €5,155,000 in non-competitive bids. The bid-to-cover ratio reached 1.09, while the average price of accepted bids was €94.69 per €100 nominal value.

In line with the Ministry of Finance’s decision, bids amounting to €150,000,000 in nominal value were approved, including €5,155,000 in non-competitive bids.

The average annual yield achieved stood at 4.18%.

Eight primary dealers in government securities took part in the auction. The Ministry of Finance said it will offer additional quantities from the same issue for sale.

This was the seventh auction of government securities on the domestic market in 2026. As a result, the total amount of new debt issued this year has reached €1.05bn, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

Under the Public Finance Act, in the event of an extended budget, the Council of Ministers may take on government debt solely to refinance existing obligations, up to the level of annual repayments on debt incurred before the start of the respective budget year.

In 2025, the Ministry of Finance is placing new debt through the sale of government securities and bonds on international markets in the amount of about EUR 8.9 billion (BGN 17.4 billion), BTA recalled.

source: BTA

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