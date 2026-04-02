Bulgaria's Caretaker Cabinet Publishes Full Text of Security Cooperation Agreement with Ukraine

The office of caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov, on April 1 published the full text of the security cooperation agreement between the Republic of Bulgaria and Ukraine.

“Following media enquiries regarding the signed bilateral Security Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Bulgaria and Ukraine, we are publishing the full text of the document. As stated in the final provisions of the text, this agreement does not fall within the scope of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties. This means that it does not fall within the scope of Bulgaria’s International Treaties Act and does not contain legally binding commitments, but rather provides opportunities for the further development of joint defence capabilities. The implementation of specific measures remains dependent on current national legislation and the relevant decisions of Parliament,” the Council of Ministers press office stated.