MPs Debate Bulgaria–Ukraine Agreement Signed in Kyiv

At the height of the election campaign, MPs convened for an extraordinary sitting on April 1, approved its broadcast on BNT 1, and did not spare each other insults and offensive remarks.

As an additional item on their agenda, they approved the inclusion of a draft proposal to oblige the caretaker government to terminate the cooperation agreement signed on 30 March in Kyiv between Bulgaria and Ukraine. However, no vote was held, as the debates were cut short due to a lack of quorum.

Andrey Gyurov and Volodymyr Zelenskyy Signed a 10-Year Security Agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine in Kyiv

The 10-year security agreement was signed during Andrey Gyurov’s visit to Ukraine and provides for joint production in the defence sector.

President Iotova: Signing of Agreement in Kyiv Is Inappropriate

President Iliiana Iotova sharply criticised the actions of the caretaker cabinert, stating she had not been informed. She pointed out that international agreements should be signed by a regular government following parliamentary debate, rather than by an appointed caretaker cabinet with a limited horizon of governance.