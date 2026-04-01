БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

MPs Debate Bulgaria–Ukraine Agreement Signed in Kyiv

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
EN
Запази
Извънредно заседание на НС
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

At the height of the election campaign, MPs convened for an extraordinary sitting on April 1, approved its broadcast on BNT 1, and did not spare each other insults and offensive remarks.

As an additional item on their agenda, they approved the inclusion of a draft proposal to oblige the caretaker government to terminate the cooperation agreement signed on 30 March in Kyiv between Bulgaria and Ukraine. However, no vote was held, as the debates were cut short due to a lack of quorum.

Andrey Gyurov and Volodymyr Zelenskyy Signed a 10-Year Security Agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine in Kyiv

The 10-year security agreement was signed during Andrey Gyurov’s visit to Ukraine and provides for joint production in the defence sector.

President Iotova: Signing of Agreement in Kyiv Is Inappropriate

President Iliiana Iotova sharply criticised the actions of the caretaker cabinert, stating she had not been informed. She pointed out that international agreements should be signed by a regular government following parliamentary debate, rather than by an appointed caretaker cabinet with a limited horizon of governance.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Йордан Лечков, Стилиян Петров и Малена Замфирова в "Арена спорт"
1
Йордан Лечков, Стилиян Петров и Малена Замфирова в "Арена...
Опасност от екологична катастрофа: От района на Долни Богров искат съдействие от институциите
2
Опасност от екологична катастрофа: От района на Долни Богров искат...
Спасиха изчезналия в Иран пилот на САЩ - Иран отхвърли 48-часовия ултиматум на Тръмп за отваряне на Ормузкия проток
3
Спасиха изчезналия в Иран пилот на САЩ - Иран отхвърли 48-часовия...
Спасиха изчезналия в Иран пилот на САЩ
4
Спасиха изчезналия в Иран пилот на САЩ
Автобус с пътници в Пловдив се запали в движение, няма пострадали пътници
5
Автобус с пътници в Пловдив се запали в движение, няма пострадали...
Христо Стоичков: Водим преговори с голям отбор да дойде за откриването на новия дом на ЦСКА
6
Христо Стоичков: Водим преговори с голям отбор да дойде за...

Най-четени

Пенсиите на 355 000 работещи пенсионери ще бъдат преизчислени от 1 април
1
Пенсиите на 355 000 работещи пенсионери ще бъдат преизчислени от 1...
Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна възраст
2
Футболната легенда Борислав Михайлов почина на 63-годишна възраст
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода – случаят поставя под съмнение контрола на институциите
3
Семейството на спасеното дете в Ямбол живеело без ток и вода...
Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
4
Има загинал при мощното земетресение с магнитуд 7,4 в Индонезия
От днес минималната работна заплата в Гърция става 920 евро
5
От днес минималната работна заплата в Гърция става 920 евро
Любослав Пенев: Чувствам се добре, помощта за лечението ми идва от България
6
Любослав Пенев: Чувствам се добре, помощта за лечението ми идва от...

More from: Politics

President Iotova Discusses Bulgaria’s Position on North Macedonia with Bulgarian MEPs
President Iotova Discusses Bulgaria’s Position on North Macedonia with Bulgarian MEPs
Hash Code for Voting Machines Generated Ahead of April 19 Early Elections in Bulgaria Hash Code for Voting Machines Generated Ahead of April 19 Early Elections in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Bulgaria and the United States Discussed the Development of a Key Energy Route across the Balkans Bulgaria and the United States Discussed the Development of a Key Energy Route across the Balkans
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Bulgaria Risks Losing €437m in Recovery Funds over Lack of Water and Sewerage Sector Reform Bulgaria Risks Losing €437m in Recovery Funds over Lack of Water and Sewerage Sector Reform
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
President Iliana Iotova Opposes Speculative Price Increases ahead of Easter President Iliana Iotova Opposes Speculative Price Increases ahead of Easter
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Caretaker PM Announces Record Number of Investigations and over Half a Million Euros Seized in Fight against Vote-Buying Ahead of Early Elections Caretaker PM Announces Record Number of Investigations and over Half a Million Euros Seized in Fight against Vote-Buying Ahead of Early Elections
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Започва Страстната седмица – вижте какви богослужения ще се извършат
Започва Страстната седмица – вижте какви богослужения ще се...
Чете се за: 10:25 мин.
У нас
Мерки срещу поскъпването на живота – КНСБ ги изпраща на премиера Андрей Гюров Мерки срещу поскъпването на живота – КНСБ ги изпраща на премиера Андрей Гюров
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Войната в Близкия изток: Поредният ултиматум на Тръмп към Иран Войната в Близкия изток: Поредният ултиматум на Тръмп към Иран
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
По света
"Артемис II" в Лунната орбита: Мисията ще се отдалечи на рекордно разстояние от Земята "Артемис II" в Лунната орбита: Мисията ще се отдалечи на рекордно разстояние от Земята
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
По света
Подготовката за вота: ЦИК назначава секционните избирателни комисии...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
Търсят се поне 10 медицински сестри за Националния кръвен център
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
У нас
Католиците у нас празнуват Великден
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
След слънчевото и топло време – ново застудяване в средата на...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ