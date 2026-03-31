President Iotova: Signing of Agreement in Kyiv Is Inappropriate

Bulgaria’s President, Iliiana Iotova, said she had not been informed about the visit of caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov, to Kyiv or the signing of a 10-year agreement, which also envisages joint production in the defence sector between the two countries.
Iotova described the caretaker cabinet's actions as an unacceptable breach of of the dialogue between the institutions and a lack of institutional conduct. She said the text of the agreement was received at the presidential administration only today, March 31.
Iliiana Iotova – President of the Republic of Bulgaria:
“The signing of this agreement is inappropriate. A caretaker government has a very limited horizon. It cannot give substance to it or do anything with it. I am amazed how quickly and easily international agreements are signed, especially for such a long period of time. This is inversely proportional to the speed with which the necessary measures are taken domestically. So far, apart from that small initial step regarding direct assistance, everything else has been promises, and I would not say that the measures proposed are particularly adequate, if they ever come into effect.”