President Iotova: Signing of Agreement in Kyiv Is Inappropriate

Bulgaria’s President, Iliiana Iotova, said she had not been informed about the visit of caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov, to Kyiv or the signing of a 10-year agreement, which also envisages joint production in the defence sector between the two countries.

Iotova described the caretaker cabinet's actions as an unacceptable breach of of the dialogue between the institutions and a lack of institutional conduct. She said the text of the agreement was received at the presidential administration only today, March 31.