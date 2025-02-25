НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Bulgaria's Prime Minister: Convergence Report for the Euro Area will Probably Come Out in Early June

премиерът вероятно конвергентният доклад еврозоната излезе началото юни
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:53, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Convergence Report will likely be released at the beginning of June. From there, all subsequent steps will follow, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said to journalists on February 25.

"We have submitted a request for an extraordinary report based on the understanding that we have met the convergence criteria," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that a lengthy process is ahead, during which the ECB and the European Commission will assess compliance, and the matter will then be discussed in ECOFIN, the Eurogroup, and the European Parliament.

According to him, there are many steps to be taken to determine whether the country is ready to adopt the euro by January 1, 2026.

"If we meet the criteria and this is assessed by the ECB and the European Commission, it's all a matter of procedure and in terms of the whole campaign for the introduction of the euro," Zhelyazkov said.

As regards sending of Bulgarian troops to Ukraine, Zhelyazkov stated that Bulgaria's position is very clear—Bulgarian armed forces will not be sent to Ukraine.

Zhelyazkov also commented on the UN resolution on Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"This is a resolution that is part of our understanding of European solidarity and respect for Europe's interests. The war is directly related to the security architecture of the European continent. We are guided by the belief that lasting and stable peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved without respect for Ukraine's interests, Ukraine's participation and Europe's interests," Zhelyazkov said.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

President Radev on the War in Ukraine: Seeking a Military Solution is a Losing Proposition, Europe Should Support the U.S.
President Radev on the War in Ukraine: Seeking a Military Solution is a Losing Proposition, Europe Should Support the U.S.
13:39, 25.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
 State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
20:10, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
 Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
19:58, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
 Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
19:46, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
18:45, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
 "Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
18:26, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution
President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution
17:48, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
 Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds to Request Convergence Report
Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds to Request Convergence Report
16:50, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased in January on annual basis, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased in January on annual basis, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
16:33, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 Social Partners Remain Divided Over 2025 Draft Budget
Social Partners Remain Divided Over 2025 Draft Budget
15:55, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
 Prime Minister Zhelyazkov to European Leaders: Ukraine Must Be Given Guarantees for Lasting and Just Peace
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov to European Leaders: Ukraine Must Be Given Guarantees for Lasting and Just Peace
15:38, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
 Three More Detained After the Protest Organised by "Vazrazhdane" Party Against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
Three More Detained After the Protest Organised by "Vazrazhdane" Party Against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
15:19, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
More from: Politics
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution
President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution
Топ 24
Най-четени
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
Заради ледените дни: 100% от кайсиевите дръвчета са унищожени, повече от половината праскови също
Заради ледените дни: 100% от кайсиевите дръвчета са унищожени,...
След срещата Тръмп - Макрон: Обща цел край на войната в Украйна, но по различни начини
След срещата Тръмп - Макрон: Обща цел край на войната в Украйна, но...
Президентът Радев: Конфликтът между Русия и Украйна не може да намери военно решение
Президентът Радев: Конфликтът между Русия и Украйна не може да...
Теменужка Петкова: България покрива и последния критерий за еврозоната, има основание за конвергентен доклад
Теменужка Петкова: България покрива и последния критерий за...
Полша вдигна военни самолети, след като Русия нанесе въздушни удари по Украйна
Полша вдигна военни самолети, след като Русия нанесе въздушни удари...
Карлос Насар е "Спортист на годината" за 2024 г. (ОБЗОР)
Карлос Насар е "Спортист на годината" за 2024 г. (ОБЗОР)
Пожар в къщата на майката на български европрокурор
Пожар в къщата на майката на български европрокурор
Светът отбелязва три години от началото на войната в Украйна
Светът отбелязва три години от началото на войната в Украйна
Министър Пешев участва в дискусия за изкуствения интелект в спорта
Министър Пешев участва в дискусия за изкуствения интелект в спорта
Анчелоти: Тебас трябва да се съсредоточи върху други проблеми на испанския футбол
Анчелоти: Тебас трябва да се съсредоточи върху други проблеми на испанския футбол