Bulgaria and the United States Discussed the Development of a Key Energy Route across the Balkans

At a meeting in Sofia on April 3, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and Energy Minister Traycho Traykov held talks with the US Ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle, focusing on expanding energy cooperation and ensuring regional energy security.

The three highlighted opportunities to connect liquefied natural gas terminals in Greece through Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova to Ukraine within the framework of the Vertical Gas Corridor, as a means of diversifying energy supplies across the region.

The corridor is expected to become a key route on Southeast Europe’s energy map, providing access to alternative gas sources and creating new opportunities for a more independent and sustainable energy policy.

“The faster we develop the infrastructure, the more secure the supplies will be. Projects like this deliver real diversification and better connectivity between markets,” Traykov said.

According to him, the Vertical Gas Corridor will stimulate the market and boost competition, ultimately leading to better conditions for consumers.