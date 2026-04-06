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Bulgaria Calls for Restoration of Free Passage Through Strait of Hormuz in Talks with Iranian Ambassador

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Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
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The Director General for Bilateral Relations at the Foreign Ministry, Petko Doykov, held talks with Iran’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, Alireza Irvash, calling on Iran to ensure the resumption of free passage through the Strait of Hormuz,, the Foreign Ministry said on April 6. The talks took place as part of regular bilateral dialogue.

Bulgaria reiterated its firm opposition to strikes carried out by Iran against Gulf states and again called on Tehran to restore free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

During the meeting, the Iranian Ambassador also raised the issue of US aircraft stationed at Vasil Levski Airport. Ambassador Doykov reaffirmed that Bulgaria is not involved in the conflict, that the aircraft are not used for combat operations, and that no combat aircraft involved in hostilities are flying over or refuelling in Bulgarian airspace.

Both sides expressed a shared desire to keep communication channels open, the ministry added.

On April 1, Deputy Foreign Minister Marin Raykov said that Iran has been, and will continue to be, clearly informed that Bulgaria is not at war and does not intend to enter such a scenario.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Iran and the United States had received a plan to halt hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The proposal, prepared by Pakistan, was delivered to both countries last night. The plan envisages a two-step approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement.

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