On April 5, 2026, Bulgaria celebrates Palm Sunday – the day when Jesus Christ was welcomed into Jerusalem with palm branches. The feast, also known as the Entry of the Lord into Jerusalem, is always observed on the Sunday before Easter and is also referred to as Tsvetnitsa (holiday of flowers and trees) or Vrăbnitsa (from vurba - willow tree).

Bulgarian Orthodox tradition uses more willow branches instead of palm ones.

On this day, willow branches blessed in church are taken home by worshippers as a symbol of health and protection.

A Patriarchal Holy Liturgy will be celebrated at the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia, while the Liturgy of St John Chrysostom is held in churches across the country.

From tomorrow, April 6, Bulgarian Orthodox Church marks the start of the Holy Week, when each day is considered great and holy. Through special services, the Church commemorates Christ’s path to Golgotha, his suffering and his redemptive sacrifice on the Cross. The week culminates in the most sacred Christian feast – Easter.

On Palm Sunday those named after flowers, plants or trees celebrate their name day: Tsvetan, Tsvetana, Tsvetelina, Biliana, Bozhura, Violeta, Vurba, Vurban, Vurbinka, Gergin(a), Grozdana, Dalia, Dafina, Delia, Delyan(a), Delyan(a), Detelin(a), Elitza, Jasmina, Zdravka, Zdravko, Zyumbyul(ka), Iva, Iglika, Kalin(a), Kalia, Camelia, Karamfil(ka), Kitka, Latinka, Lili, Lila, Liliya, Liliana, Laura, Lyulina, Margarita, Magnolia, Malina, Neva, Neven(a), Nezabravka, Petunia, Ralitsa, Rosa, Rosen, Rositsa, Smilyan(a), Temenuga, Temenuzhka, Trendaphil(ka), Fidan(k)a, Tsvetomir(a), Tsvetoslav(a), Tsviatko, Cherresha, Yavor(a),Yagoda, Yasen(a), etc.

Happy holiday!