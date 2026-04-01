Bulgaria Confirms Support for Ukraine at Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers

Bulgaria has reaffirmed its support for Ukraine and its commitment to the country’s post-war recovery. This took place during an informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union member states, held with the participation of the Ukrainian leadership and attended by Bulgaria’s top diplomat, Nadezhda Neynski, on March 31.

During the forum, Bulgaria’s consistent support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity was reaffirmed, along with its commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace. Bulgaria’s caretaker foreign minister also took part in a commemorative ceremony in memory of the victims of the massacre in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.