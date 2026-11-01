Bulgaria Elects its Seventh President

Bulgaria is electing its next president. The second round of the presidential election is taking place today, November 1.

Polling began at 7:00 a.m. and will end at 8:00 p.m. If there are lines at the polling stations, voting may be extended by one hour.

Two presidential ticket pairs are running in the election. Just over 6.5 million people are eligible to vote. There are about 9,300 polling stations with voting machines across the country, and those with more than 780 voters will have two machines each.

Bulgaria is electing its next president. The second round of the presidential election is taking place today, November 1.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 and will close at 20:00. If there are queues outside polling stations, voting may be extended by one hour.

Two presidential tickets are contesting the run-off. Just over 6.5 million people are eligible to vote. There are around 9,300 polling stations with voting machines across the country. In those where more than 780 voters are registered, two machines will be provided.

There are 613 polling stations abroad, in 60 countries. The largest numbers are in the United Kingdom, Turkey and Germany.

There were isolated incidents during the first round in which there were problems with the voting machines due to cases where the votes of several voters were not recorded on the flash drive, even though a partial receipt had been issued. The Central Election Commission reminds voters to remove the receipt from the machine only after hearing the beep.

The first-round elections took place amid low voter turnout.