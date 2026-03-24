Bulgaria Extends Export Ban on Insulin and Key Medicines, Lifts Restrictions on Antibiotics

Bulgaria has extended the ban on the export of certain insulin products and other essential medicines, while lifting the restriction on antibiotic exports until 26 May 2026. The measure is set out in an order by caretaker Health Minister Associate Professor Mihail Okoliyski, published on the ministry’s website.

The export ban applies to medicines in several pharmacological groups, including “Insulins and analogues”, “Sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors”, “Aminosalicylic acid and related agents”, “Other drugs affecting bone structure and mineralisation”, and “Other antianaemic preparations”. The specific medicines are listed in detail in the order by both trade names and international non-proprietary names.

These medicinal products are used to treat conditions such as diabetes, chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, osteoporosis, kidney failure, and certain types of anaemia. These are socially significant chronic conditions, where interruption of treatment can lead to severe complications and lasting harm to patients’ health.

According to the reasoning behind the measure, a shortage of such therapies would result in a significant increase in hospital admissions, placing considerable strain on the hospital sector of the healthcare system.

The export ban on insulin and its analogues has now been extended again, having first been introduced in November 2023.