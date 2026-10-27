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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Has Highest Road Fatality Rate in EU

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Bulgaria is the EU country with the highest number of road traffic-related deaths. Romania ranks second, followed by Croatia in third place. Bulgaria records 71 road deaths per million inhabitants, compared with 68 per million in Romania and 65 per million in Croatia. Sweden and Denmark have the safest roads in the EU, with 19 and 24 road deaths per million inhabitants, respectively.

Today, October 27, the European Commission published the final figures for road traffic fatalities in 2025, reporting 19,350 deaths. This represents a decrease of 3% compared with 2024 and 15% compared with 2019, equivalent to 580 fewer deaths on European roads than in 2024 and 3,400 fewer than in 2019.

Preliminary data for 2026 indicate a positive trend: during the first half of 2026, more countries reported a reduction in road deaths of over 5% compared with the same period in 2025 than countries that saw an increase in road fatalities. The Commission will continue to monitor these trends closely and support Member States in addressing emerging challenges.

“Road safety is about more than rules and regulations. It is about protecting human life and preventing tragedies that affect families and communities across Europe. In the European Union, even a single life lost on the roads is one too many. Our goal is clear: to ensure that every citizen — regardless of where they travel or which means of transport they use — can reach their destination safely. This means making our roads safer, strengthening prevention and ensuring that every journey ends safely,” said Apostolos Tzitzikostas, European Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism.

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