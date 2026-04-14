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Bulgaria Opens Radioactive Waste Storage Facility

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Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
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Work on its construction lasted 15 years

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Снимка: BTA

Bulgaria has officially opened a dedicated storage facility for radioactive waste following 15 years of construction work, the Ministry of Energy announced on April 14.

The strategic site, inaugurated by caretaker Energy Minister Traicho Traikov, will store low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste generated in Bulgaria from industry, medicine and domestic use.

The facility is expected to be filled over the next 60 years.

The facility is located at the “Radyana site” area close to the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant.

According to officials, the repository is intended solely for waste produced within Bulgaria and will not accept foreign radioactive material or spent nuclear fuel.

Engineer Dilyan Petrov, executive director of the State Enterprise Radioactive Waste (SERAW), said the site will store mainly technological materials such as contaminated clothing and tools, which account for around 90% of waste generated from nuclear power production.

The facility consists of 66 disposal cells arranged across three platforms, with one platform containing 22 cells currently operational. Each cell is made of reinforced concrete and can hold 288 reinforced concrete containers. A movable roof structure protects the cells from external conditions during filling.

Caretaker Minister Traikov said the project places Bulgaria among countries with advanced nuclear energy infrastructure, completing a significant part of the national nuclear safety cycle.

Traicho Traikov, caretaker Energy Minister: “The full cycle of capabilities and equipment available in these countries encompasses a wide range of facilities and activities, and in this way we are effectively closing the cycle of safe operation and environmental protection.”

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The repository is scheduled to be filled for 60 years, after which it will be closed. It will be under permanent control, both throughout its lifetime and into the next 300 years. A "Time Capsule" has been placed in the hull, leaving a message for future generations about the exploitation of the site.

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