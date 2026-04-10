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Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks Good Friday

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April 10, 2026 is Good Friday – the saddest day for Christians. According to the Gospel accounts, it was on this day that Jesus Christ set out on the path to Golgotha, carrying His cross and accepting death by crucifixion – an act of ultimate self-sacrifice for the redemption of humanity’s sins. The theological meaning of the day directs attention to the deepest questions of suffering, forgiveness and love. Good Friday is not merely a historical remembrance – it is a day of strict fasting, prayer and silence.

On Good Friday, the Church recalls the suffering of Jesus Christ, who willingly accepted to be judged, scourged, spat upon, struck, and presented before the people in a purple robe in mockery, carrying the cross and crowned with thorns. It is a day of humility and reflection ahead of the Resurrection.

Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia Daniil:

“On this day, let us bow before the Lord who was crucified on the Cross. Let us be still, reflect quietly, and set aside all earthly thoughts. Let us accept in our hearts the sacrifice He made for us and carry it into our lives, for the Holy Eucharist is our true life.

We receive the Lord Himself—His most pure Body, in which no sin was found—which He gave for us as spiritual nourishment. But first, He showed us how to purify our hearts, to make them worthy of His grace, and to overcome malice, mistrust and hatred—everything that disturbs our inner being and our relationships with others. These are our passions.

And when, with God’s help, we overcome them and persevere in this spiritual struggle, and accept the sacrifice the Lord made for us, it leads to our salvation.”

On Good Friday morning, the Royal Hours are observed in all churches and monasteries across the country. In a solemn procession, the shroud – depicting the body of Christ – is carried around the Holy Cross three times and then placed in the centre of the church. On this day, worshippers approach in prayer the symbolic tomb of Christ, represented by the epitaphios, bowing before it as a sign of humility, sorrow and reverence for the Saviour.

“I will pray for peace for all people, that war may stop and that such young children and people do not die. That is what I will pray for most, and for my children.”

“He was born on Good Friday, little Matey (Matthew). This is Hristiyan (Christian), and we follow the traditions – we will come to pray, pass underneath the shroud table (epitaphios), and hopefully they will pass this on to their children.”

“I will share in the Lord’s suffering and pray for peace and well-being for everyone.”

On the evening of Good Friday, the so-called Burial Service of Christ is held – a solemn service conducted only on this day. Also known as the “Lamentation”, it entered the liturgical practice around the 13th–14th centuries. The rite includes hymns that praise and recount Christ’s crucifixion, burial and resurrection. Following the chanting, a procession is held around the church.

photos by BTA, BGNES

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