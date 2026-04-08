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Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks Great and Holy Wednesday

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Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
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The day recalls Judas’ decision to betray Jesus Christ for 30 pieces of silver

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Holy Wednesday, the third day of Holy Week, is observed in the Orthodox Christian world as a time of reflection on key events leading up to the suffering of Jesus Christ.

The day recalls the moment when a repentant woman washed Christ’s feet with her tears and anointed his head with precious oil as an act of devotion.

Having succeeded in entering the house where Christ was, the woman, carrying an alabaster vessel of precious ointment, wanted to testify her reverence for Him.

She broke an alabaster jar of expensive nard and poured it on his head and feet, wiping them with her hair. Disciples, led by Judas Iscariot in John's account, objected to the "waste" of perfume, claiming it could have been sold to help the poor.

Jesus defended her, stating that she had done a "beautiful thing" and that, while the poor are always present, he would not be with them always.

Christ declared that her act of devotion would be remembered and told throughout the world wherever the Gospel is preached.

Holy Wednesday also commemorates the decision of the Sanhedrin to condemn Christ. It was on this day that Judas Iscariot went to the Jewish leaders and agreed to betray Christ for 30 pieces of silver.

Church services on this day include the Liturgy of the Presanctified Gifts, while the evening service consists of Small Compline.

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