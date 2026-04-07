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Bulgarian Railways Adds over 13,000 Extra Seats on Trains During the Easter Holidays

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Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
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The Bulgarian Railway Company, "BDZ - Passenger Transport" has announced additional measures in response to the expected surge in travel around the Easter holidays. Between 8 and 14 April, more than 13,400 extra seats will be added to trains travelling along key routes across the country.

The company is urging passengers to purchase tickets in advance, as sales may be suspended once capacity is reached. Discounts of between 10% and 20% are available on return tickets.

Tickets can be purchased both at the ticket offices and online via the BDZ website. For greater comfort on express services, seat reservations are recommended.

The operator also reminds passengers to arrive earlier before departure and to comply with baggage requirements. Additional information on timetables is available at stations, by telephone, and online.

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